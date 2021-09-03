Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Metairie.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Clearview Parkway on Sept. 3.

A driver allegedly shot and killed another driver in line for gas at Chevron. Two drivers got into an argument, one of the drivers pulled out a gun and shot the other driver dead.

A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. (JPSO)

“It is unbelievable that people can’t act like adults in this situation...I’ve expressed some things today but’s ridiculous, my deputies are coming from place to place to place, but hostilities are high around here; for anybody to bring a gun to a gas station, it’s not needed,” said Sheriff Lopinto.

He added, “We are going to do our best and I have no doubt that we are going to solve this crime, but nobody needs to lose their life over gas today, and this is what it comes down to.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

