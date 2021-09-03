LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Driver killed in line for gas, deputies say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Deputies are investigating a shooting at a gas station in Metairie.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Clearview Parkway on Sept. 3.

A driver allegedly shot and killed another driver in line for gas at Chevron. Two drivers got into an argument, one of the drivers pulled out a gun and shot the other driver dead.

A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
A man was killed in line for gas in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.(JPSO)

“It is unbelievable that people can’t act like adults in this situation...I’ve expressed some things today but’s ridiculous, my deputies are coming from place to place to place, but hostilities are high around here; for anybody to bring a gun to a gas station, it’s not needed,” said Sheriff Lopinto.

He added, “We are going to do our best and I have no doubt that we are going to solve this crime, but nobody needs to lose their life over gas today, and this is what it comes down to.”

The investigation is still ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Swack
Sheriff’s Office: 3 injured in shooting in Jefferson County
I-65N near Green Springs exit closed after pedestrian struck and killed
Birmingham PD investigating after pedestrian struck and killed on I-65N
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Sheriff: 11-month-old Calhoun Co. baby dies after fall into septic tank
Adamsville Splash Pad damaged
Adamsville Splash Pad damaged, officers looking for several people
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs

Latest News

Non-profit headed to La. to serve meals to storm victims
Refuel Ministries headed to Louisiana to serve hot meals to people in need
Partly cloudy skies are expected through the day with highs in the 85–88 degree range across...
FIRST ALERT: A dry start to the weekend, but showers & storms possible by Labor Day
Cleveland Summerville
Chelsea man arrested on counts of rape, sodomy
Hazel Green flag ceremony
Hazel Green flag ceremony
Have COVID hospitalizations peaked?
Have COVID hospitalizations peaked?