LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama schools report 9,195 COVID cases this week; 59 districts yet to provide data

Only 84 of 143 school districts had reported numbers to the state as of Friday morning
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in Alabama, and it’s affects are being felt in schools across the state.

On Friday, Alabama public school districts reported 9,195 COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week, a rate that’s double the week prior, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 schools dashboard.

The number of affected students/teachers is almost certainly higher however, as a number of school systems have yet to report any data. The 9,200 confirmed cases are are reported by just 84 of the state’s 143 public school districts.

Only 84 of 143 school districts had reported numbers to the state as of Friday morning.
Only 84 of 143 school districts had reported numbers to the state as of Friday morning.(Source: Alabama Department of Public Health)

Among the school systems providing data:

  • Montgomery County - 209 cases
  • Butler County - 36 cases
  • Dallas County - 97 cases
  • Pike County - 64 cases

Some of the state’s largest school systems in counties like Madison, Jefferson and Mobile counties are reporting more than 600 each.

School systems in places like Autauga, Elmore and Macon counties are among 59 school districts that hadn’t reported cases to the state as of Friday morning.

On Thursday, State Superintendent Eric Mackey said he expects to see more schools going to mandatory masking and remote learning as delta variant cases continue to spread. He fears thousands of Alabama school children are behind in their learning.

Less than a month into the new school year, seven Montgomery Public Schools have shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

Last week, 52 school districts out of 143 reported a total of 4,337 COVID-19 cases to the state.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Students walk out at Bessemer City High School
Bessemer City High School students leave class ‘in protest’ over COVID
COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Sheriff: 11-month-old Calhoun Co. baby dies after fall into septic tank
Brandon Swack
Sheriff’s Office: 3 injured in shooting in Jefferson County
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

Latest News

Charlotte Maxwell-Jones, founder of Kabul Small Animal Rescue
East Tennessee woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Source: WBRC video
Tailgating spread
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 714K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Local district leaders said they are persevering and doing all they can to help stop the spread...
School systems on dealing with COVID cases