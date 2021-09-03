AARP pens letter to Gov. Ivey asking for plan for COVID booster roll-out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AARP is expressing concern about the rollout of COVID boosters.

AARP Alabama sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey Wednesday asking for a plan to provide clear information and access to COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The third shot is already being offered to those with compromised immune systems, and others who completed their COVID vaccine series eight months ago.

“We felt it was important to reach out to the governor and also to Dr. Harris at ADPH and a few other state leaders and just express to them that we are concern about the rollout of boosters,” said Communications Director for AARP Alabama, Jamie Harding.

She said the initial vaccine roll-out had numerous challenges.

AARP has heard from hundreds of older Alabamians who could not access or navigate the online system saying they called into poorly staffed hotlines and were left confused and frustrated by the process to get the shot.

“We want to be sure that the governor and our public health departments are being very mindful of the fact that older adults, folks who are immune-compromised, those who really need to get those booster shots have a very clear and simple plan for communicating that to them so that they don’t have those same frustrations,” Harding said.

Harding said the plan should also include those who are homebound or live in nursing homes. “We’re really concerned that we have that information out in the public just as quickly as possible because the booster shots are starting to rollout. So, we really want folks to have the information they need in order to do the best thing for themselves and their health.”

Harding said AARP has not yet heard back from the governor but hopes she will respond in the coming days.

