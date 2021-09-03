LawCall
Sheriff: 11-month-old Calhoun Co. baby dies after fall into septic tank

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office vehicle
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, Ala. (WBRC) - An 11-month-old baby died Wednesday evening after falling into a septic tank in Alexandria, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade.

The tragic incident happened around 7 p.m. That’s when Sheriff Wade says the child was playing with other children outside a home while his father was helping someone work on a car nearby.

The man, according to authorities, found the baby had fallen into the septic tank of the house through a plastic cover. The father of the baby was able to get them out and we’re told he performed CPR until paramedics arrived at the scene.

The baby was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

