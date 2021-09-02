Wadley teenager killed in wreck in Randolph County

RANDOLPH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 17 year old was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Randolph County.

Troopers said it happened at 4:30 p.m. on Randolph County 26, six miles west of Roanoke.

Troopers said the 17-year-old, from Wadley, died after he drove off the road and struck a tree.

Troopers have not released the teen’s identity.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

