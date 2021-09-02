LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Twin infants found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

By Jazmine Greene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle near a daycare.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies went to Sunshine House after receiving reports of the two unresponsive infants, WIS reported.

Deputies found the two babies inside a vehicle, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The infants were twin boys, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Chase on I-459
BPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads officers on chase on I-459
Breakthrough cases
Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?
Joshua Neil Lee
Jefferson County Deputies search for man who escaped arrest
Accident involving BPD patrol unit
Several people hurt in accident involving Birmingham patrol vehicle

Latest News

Firefighters fight the Caldor Fire Wednesday as flames raced across treetops and through...
Changing winds provide hope in California wildfire battle
Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast
New Jersey was hit by tornadoes on Wednesday as the remnants of Ida roared through.
RAW: Multivortex twister caught on camera
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Hearing in Floyd death to debate broadcast of ex-cops’ trial