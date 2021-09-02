LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tulane football, volleyball will return to Birmingham for games

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Green Wave will roll back into Birmingham in September for a change of competition venue for the football and volleyball teams.

Tulane University Athletics announced the site venues of its upcoming fall home competitions for the next two weeks. Remember the athletic teams had to relocate to Birmingham because of the effects of Hurricane Ida.

Tulane’s next scheduled home event is set for Sept. 11 and will feature the football team’s matchup against Morgan State. The Green Wave will now face Morgan State inside historic Legion Field with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m.

The Green Wave’s next home competition will feature Tulane volleyball’s tournament (Sept. 17-18) against UAB, Sam Houston and Texas Tech. The tournament will be held inside the University of Alabama Birmingham’s (UAB) Bartow Arena.

All fans will be permitted to attend these two Tulane athletics’ events free of charge.

Games times and locations for future Tulane Athletic home events will be reassessed after Sept. 18.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Chase on I-459
BPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads officers on chase on I-459
Breakthrough cases
Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?
Accident involving BPD patrol unit
Several people hurt in accident involving Birmingham patrol vehicle
Joshua Neil Lee
Jefferson County Deputies search for man who escaped arrest

Latest News

Former Alabama star was 53 years old
Ex-NFL player McCants, 53, found dead in Florida home
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
‘Not all season’: UAB doctor urges wearing masks right now at college football games
Jim Fuller Passes Away
Former Alabama player and JSU Head Coach Jim Fuller dies
The Alabama Department of Public Health introduced a COVID-19 vaccine initiative Thursday tied...
Alabama launches vaccine incentive aimed at football fans