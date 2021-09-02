Tulane football, volleyball will return to Birmingham for games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Green Wave will roll back into Birmingham in September for a change of competition venue for the football and volleyball teams.

Tulane University Athletics announced the site venues of its upcoming fall home competitions for the next two weeks. Remember the athletic teams had to relocate to Birmingham because of the effects of Hurricane Ida.

Tulane’s next scheduled home event is set for Sept. 11 and will feature the football team’s matchup against Morgan State. The Green Wave will now face Morgan State inside historic Legion Field with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m.

The Green Wave’s next home competition will feature Tulane volleyball’s tournament (Sept. 17-18) against UAB, Sam Houston and Texas Tech. The tournament will be held inside the University of Alabama Birmingham’s (UAB) Bartow Arena.

All fans will be permitted to attend these two Tulane athletics’ events free of charge.

Games times and locations for future Tulane Athletic home events will be reassessed after Sept. 18.

