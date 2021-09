BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This is a story about the fish that did get away....not just one fish....a bunch of them.

A truck spilled a load of fish Thursday morning on 1st Avenue North right in Birmingham Police Headquarters.

Truck spills load of fish in front of Birmingham Police Headquarters (WBRC)

Two vehicles were in a minor accident when one of them tried to avoid the fish spill.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.