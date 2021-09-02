LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like Festivus came early this year.

Popular ‘90s sitcom “Seinfeld” is coming to Netflix.

People will be able to stream all the hijinks with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer on Oct. 1.

Netflix signed a five-year streaming deal with Sony Pictures after its contract ended with Hulu.

“Seinfeld,” created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Chase on I-459
BPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads officers on chase on I-459
Breakthrough cases
Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?
Joshua Neil Lee
Jefferson County Deputies search for man who escaped arrest
Accident involving BPD patrol unit
Several people hurt in accident involving Birmingham patrol vehicle

Latest News

Heavy winds and drenching rains threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania and caused other...
Death toll tops 25 after Ida remnants slam stunned Northeast
The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical...
Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb
What's left of Hurricane Ida unleashed deadly and historic flooding across the New York City...
Ida unleashes deadly flooding across Northeast
The Supreme Court has formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state...
Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion ban
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
EXPLAINER: How Ida can be so deadly 1000 miles from landfall