Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are searching for a man who disappeared following a boat crash Thursday afternoon on Lake Martin.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division are investigating the single-vessel boating crash, which happened around 1 p.m. in Tallapoosa County near the Willow Point Golf Course.

Few details about the missing boat passenger are known, but ALEA confirmed he is a 24-year-old Colorado resident.

Searchers with the Alexander City Fire Department and the Alexander City Rescue Squad are on scene searching for the man.

