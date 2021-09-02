LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Search underway to find Lake Martin boat crash victim

Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo
Alabama State Trooper Marine Patrol file photo(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - First responders are searching for a man who disappeared following a boat crash Thursday afternoon on Lake Martin.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division are investigating the single-vessel boating crash, which happened around 1 p.m. in Tallapoosa County near the Willow Point Golf Course.

Few details about the missing boat passenger are known, but ALEA confirmed he is a 24-year-old Colorado resident.

Searchers with the Alexander City Fire Department and the Alexander City Rescue Squad are on scene searching for the man.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Chase on I-459
BPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads officers on chase on I-459
Breakthrough cases
Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?
Accident involving BPD patrol unit
Several people hurt in accident involving Birmingham patrol vehicle
Joshua Neil Lee
Jefferson County Deputies search for man who escaped arrest

Latest News

Alabama head coach Nick Saban on Habitat homes
18th national championship home dedicated in Tuscaloosa
Jermone Brown
Hoover PD: 21-year-old Louisiana man, teenager accused of stealing car
Attalla City Schools to require masks
Nick's Kids Foundation Donates Habitat for Humanity Home
Nick's Kids Foundation Donates Habitat for Humanity Home