Regional Medical Center in Anniston expands monoclonal antibody infusion treatments

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s Regional Medical Center is expanding their REGEN-Cov, also known as monoclonal antibody infusion treatments. Now all three COVID wards are full at RMC. Doctors are hopeful this treatment will help with the fight against COVID & limit hospitalizations. They’re calling this is a game changer and say this will lower the chances for those at a higher risk of becoming hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dr. Raul Magadia says it’s best to get the antibody treatment within the first 7 days of testing positive for the virus. This antibody infusion provides assistance to fight the disease.

“During the first 7 to 10 days that your body does not know what to do,” says Dr. Magadia. “We’re giving you a natural antibody that you otherwise are supposed to do but you are not capable of doing yet. Because you don’t know what to do.”

Not everyone will qualify for this treatment. Anyone 12+ who has recently been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is at high risk for complication is eligible. RMC requires a referral from a physician in order to administer the treatment. They recommend seeing your primary or urgent care physician for a COVID-19 diagnosis and referral. Your physician will be able to refer you for an appointment through centralized scheduling. Once an appointment is available, you will be contacted directly with a time and instructions for arrival. At this time, they are not accepting self-referrals.

“65 and above and documented COVID. Below 65 if you have certain risk factors. Meaning if you have diabetes,” says Dr. Magadia. “Chronic kidney disease. Heart conditions. You would benefit from it as long as you’re not below 12 years old.”

Right now, they’re seeing anywhere from 30-35 patients a day. They’ve partnered with Anniston City Schools and the city of Anniston to use the former 10th Street School Monday- Friday as an additional treatment site.

“RMC is thankful for our partnership with the Anniston City School Board for allowing the use of an external site,” said Louis Bass, CEO at RMC. “I also commend Bridgette Magouirk, Dr. Bohannon and our team leaders for pulling this site together as an effort to meet the needs of our community.”

They are currently offering subcutaneous injections. Dr. Magadia says the process usually takes a little over 1 hour.

“To be monitored for about a hour. So it’s a one hour 5 minute. We have to do that because we need to make sure that their okay going home. Typically they’re kinda sick to begin with. So we want to make sure that it’s not getting worst but monitoring them for about a hour.”

Dr. Magadia says something we all can do is W-W-W-V. Wash your hands, wear your mask, watch your distance and get vaccinated.

