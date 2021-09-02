Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Clair Co.

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian is dead after a single car wreck in St. Clair County.

Authorities say 38-year-old Jordan Dejonge of Grand Rapids, Mi. was struck and killed Wednesday when he was walking along the fog line of Alabama 174 in Odenville. The driver of the car, 28-year-old Justin Vanwagner, has not been charged.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently investigating.

