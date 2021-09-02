LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed in St. Clair Co.

Man struck, killed in St. Clair Co.
Man struck, killed in St. Clair Co.(Live 5 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian is dead after a single car wreck in St. Clair County.

Authorities say 38-year-old Jordan Dejonge of Grand Rapids, Mi. was struck and killed Wednesday when he was walking along the fog line of Alabama 174 in Odenville. The driver of the car, 28-year-old Justin Vanwagner, has not been charged.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are currently investigating.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Chase on I-459
BPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads officers on chase on I-459
Breakthrough cases
Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?
Accident involving BPD patrol unit
Several people hurt in accident involving Birmingham patrol vehicle
Joshua Neil Lee
Jefferson County Deputies search for man who escaped arrest

Latest News

Attalla City Schools to require masks
Kick COVID schedule
New vaccine incentive plan aimed at Alabama college football fans
Source: WBRC video
AARP urging Alabama leaders to develop booster shot plan
Source: WBRC video
City of Moody approves money for schools