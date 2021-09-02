‘Not all season’: UAB doctor urges wearing masks right now at college football games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Not all season, but UAB’s Dr. Suzanne Judd, UAB School of Public Health, said if people are willing, it would be a huge advantage to mask up at college football games right now because of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Judd said the start of college football season concerns her for three main reasons.

The seats are close together. People are yelling and screaming, which Judd said means Covid particles leave the body and can spread. If you have tickets to a game and you’ve been waiting for so long to go, Judd said some people may go even if they’re sick because they don’t want to miss it.

She said if you take all three things together it’s the perfect storm for spreading COVID-19.

Again, Dr. Judd said it’s not for all season but for right now. “We’re just talking about right now when Covid is at the peak. It’s very high and it could continue to go higher if we don’t see some changes in the next few weeks.”

