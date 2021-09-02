Man sentenced to life without parole for shooting in parking lot of Trussville Cracker Barrel

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man convicted of capital murder for killing a man in the parking lot of the Trussville Cracker Barrel has been sentenced.

Bryan Patrick Hancock has been sentenced to life without parole in the shooting death of 40-year-old Randy Young.

Around 9:22 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 Trussville Police were called to the Cracker Barrel located on Norrell Drive after reports of a shooting in the parking lot in front of the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found Young on the ground suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say witnesses told them the suspects were still at the scene. The two suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

After an investigation, police say it was determined the incident began after one of the suspects parked a vehicle blocking in the victim’s vehicle.

An argument began then escalated and ended with the victim being shot in the head by one of the suspects.

