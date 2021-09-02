LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man sentenced to life without parole for shooting in parking lot of Trussville Cracker Barrel

Bryan Patrick Hancock has been sentenced to life without parole in the shooting death of...
Bryan Patrick Hancock has been sentenced to life without parole in the shooting death of 40-year-old Randy Young.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man convicted of capital murder for killing a man in the parking lot of the Trussville Cracker Barrel has been sentenced.

Bryan Patrick Hancock has been sentenced to life without parole in the shooting death of 40-year-old Randy Young.

Around 9:22 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 Trussville Police were called to the Cracker Barrel located on Norrell Drive after reports of a shooting in the parking lot in front of the restaurant.

When officers arrived, they found Young on the ground suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say witnesses told them the suspects were still at the scene. The two suspects were taken into custody for questioning.

After an investigation, police say it was determined the incident began after one of the suspects parked a vehicle blocking in the victim’s vehicle.

An argument began then escalated and ended with the victim being shot in the head by one of the suspects.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Chase on I-459
BPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads officers on chase on I-459
Breakthrough cases
Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?
Joshua Neil Lee
Jefferson County Deputies search for man who escaped arrest
Accident involving BPD patrol unit
Several people hurt in accident involving Birmingham patrol vehicle

Latest News

The University of Alabama
UA extends mask mandate to October 1st
Wadley teenager killed in wreck in Randolph County
Gov. Ivey updates Hurricane Ida response aimed at helping evacuees
Regional Medical Center in Anniston, like a lot of hospitals around the state, is feeling the...
Regional Medical Center in Anniston expands monoclonal antibody infusion treatments