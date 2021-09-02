Hoover PD: 21-year-old Louisiana man, teenager accused of stealing car

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police confirmed a 21-year-old Louisiana man and a 16 year old, also from Louisiana, were both charged with stealing after they were pulled over in a car reported stolen from New Orleans.

Officers said around 1:00 a.m. on September 1 they stopped a vehicle near Tyler Crest Ln. The vehicle was reported stolen from New Orleans.

Officers said the 21-year-old driver, Jermone Brown, and a 16-year-old male passenger were taken into custody. Officers said they also located a stolen handgun, illegal narcotics and numerous identifying and financial documents belonging to several unrelated people.

The teen was taken to the Jefferson County Family Court system and Jermone Brown will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

The case was presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office in Birmingham and the following charges were obtained:

Jermone Brown:

Receiving Stolen Property 1st degree- $30,000 bond

Trafficking in Stolen Identities- $30,000 bond

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree- $500 bond

16-year-old male

Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol

Receiving Stolen Property 1st degree

Receiving Stolen Property 3rd degree

Trafficking in Stolen Identities

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.