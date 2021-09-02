First Alert for drier air and sunshine Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We can finally see some improvement today thanks to a cold front that has moved through our area yesterday. It produced clusters of strong storms that gave us heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning across a good bit of Central Alabama yesterday afternoon and evening. The rain chances are now over, and we can enjoy a few days of quiet weather. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s and 70s with cooler temperatures to the north. We are still waiting on some drier air to filter into the area. The dry air will take most of today to move into all of Central Alabama. I do want to give you a first alert for patchy fog this morning. We are seeing reduced visibility that could be less than a half mile or less. Just allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. Make sure you use your low beams if you encounter dense fog. Fog should dissipate by 8-9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with just a few clouds around. The remnants of Ida wreaked havoc across the Northeast yesterday with numerous tornado warnings and flash flooding. New York City was under a flash flood emergency for the first time ever. Several locations recorded rainfall totals of 5-10 inches in a matter of hours. Ida will eventually move out today and we can finally say goodbye to that horrible storm. We should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon as drier air filters into Central Alabama. It should feel nice today with temperatures warming up into the lower 80s by lunchtime. We will likely see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with northerly winds at 5-10 mph.

Nice Weather Continues Friday into Saturday: The nice and dry weather will likely continue for the next couple of days. You’ll notice a nice feel in the air tomorrow morning. With a mostly clear sky and drier air in place, temperatures will be able to drop into the low to mid 60s for most of Central Alabama. Parts of far north Alabama could see temperatures dip into the upper 50s. It should feel very refreshing. Plan for increasing clouds tomorrow. Clouds will be in the upper levels so it will look a little cloudy but we should see some filtered sunshine. We’ll stay dry Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Saturday is looking nice too. Plan for a partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 80s. We should stay rain-free Saturday afternoon and evening.

Football Forecasts: Alabama and Auburn will both enjoy nice and quiet weather Saturday. Weather in Atlanta for the Crimson Tide should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will likely start in the mid to upper 80s with temperatures slowly cooling down into the 70s by the end of the game. Auburn will enjoy temperatures in the low to mid 80s at kickoff with temperatures dropping into the 70s by the end of the game. Great weather for the start to college football. Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for isolated showers to return early next week. A weak cold front is forecast to slowly move into the Southeast Sunday into Monday. Yesterday the models had the front on top of us Sunday giving us a chance to see scattered showers and storms. The overnight models have backed off on our rain chances for Sunday keeping most of the rain to our northwest. I’ve lowered our rain chances back down to 20% Sunday afternoon with the best rain chance in northwest Alabama. Timing of the front could still change over the next 48 hours, so it is possible that our forecast could be adjusted. Plan for temperatures to remain near average with highs in the upper 80s. Labor Day Monday will give way to a mostly cloudy sky with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms as the front stalls across the area. Temperatures remaining in the upper 80s. Best chance to see showers or storms will likely remain along and north of I-20/59. You will notice a slight increase in the humidity levels starting Sunday and continuing into early next week.

Small Rain Chances Next Week: It looks like the cold front will stall across the Southeast early next week. Models hint that it could end up pushing to our south by next Thursday giving us a hint of drier and slightly cooler air. I’ve introduced 20-30% rain chances for next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. I don’t see any active weather events over the next seven days. It looks like small chances for rain with temperatures close to average for early September. Tropical Update: The tropics are starting to quiet down a little. Ida will move out into the Atlantic and finally exit the United States. We are watching a disturbance in the western Caribbean that has a low chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days. It will bring heavy rainfall into parts of Central America. There’s a chance this disturbance could move into the southern Gulf of Mexico, but most of our models do not support development. It’ll be something to watch going into early next week. Larry remains quite organized in the eastern Atlantic. As of 4 AM, Larry was upgraded as a 75 mph Category 1 hurricane. It will likely become a major hurricane over the weekend with wind speeds near 130 mph. In the short term, it is likely going to remain in the Atlantic for the next five days. Most of the models have this storm getting absorbed by a cold front and lifting it out into the northern Atlantic. I doubt this system will impact the United States, but we will have to watch the trends over the next three to five days. Bermuda will need to watch Larry as we head into next week.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe and wonderful Thursday-

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.