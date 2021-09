CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Fire damaged a Cullman restaurant early Thursday morning.

No one was hurt in the fire at The Downtown Grill on 4th Street.

A social media post says the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

We are saddened to say that our restaurant caught fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, September 2nd, 2021. It... Posted by The Downtown Grill on Thursday, September 2, 2021

