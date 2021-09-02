Doctors hoping to prevent new variants from causing surge in COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors tell us if we don’t get enough people vaccinated then more variants could emerge and possibly evade the vaccines.

UAB epidemiologist Dr. Rachael Lee doesn’t want to see that happen.

Right now, health experts are watching the Lambda variant, and a variant called “C-1”. It’s spreading in places like England and China among other countries.

Over the summer, the CDC director said COVID-19 was just a few mutations away from evading vaccines.

Dr. Lee feels the focus right now should be on the current surge with the Delta variant. She says if more people get vaccinated then those new variants essentially won’t have time to mutate into others.

“If we can prevent that process and that means including masking, distancing, vaccinations. All of these layers of protection, then that will stop the variants quickly,” Dr. Lee said.

The World Health Organization says it’s monitoring another new variant called “mu”. That new variant could also evade vaccines. It was first identified in Columbia and has been confirmed in 39 countries so far.

