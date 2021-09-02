LawCall
Delta variant hospitalizing more pregnant women

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The very contagious Delta variant is increasing the number of pregnant women ending up on ventilators.

Doctors tell us more pregnant women are being hospitalized and putting their lives and their babies lives at risk of catching COVID-19.

Recent numbers show UAB was taking care of 39 unvaccinated pregnant women. Of those, 10 were in ICUs and seven on ventilators. Wednesday, three UAB doctors spoke out against rumors such as the vaccines would affect fertility or breastfeeding.

One doctor who was pregnant and took the vaccine is urging other women to do the same. Dr. Jessica Grayson made a heartfelt plea saying if you are pregnant or planning on it, do the right thing for yourself and your baby and get a shot.

“Don’t be living with that regret that you didn’t get vaccinated and sitting in the hospital preparing to be intubated and saying goodbye to your children for maybe a week or maybe forever. Just don’t do it. It’s not worth it,” Dr. Jessica Grayson said.

Doctors say the vaccines are safe. They point to recent studies showing that. The CDC says less than 25% of pregnant women in the U.S. were vaccinated at the end of July. Those numbers are even lower among Black and Latina women.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

