Bessemer City High School students leave class ‘in protest’ over COVID

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City High School students stepped out of the classroom Thursday morning in what some called a protest to learn more about COVID-19 and how the school system is handling the situation.

Bessemer Schools Superintendent Dr. Autumm Jeter said the students engaged in their First Amendment rights by stepping out of the classroom to protest. Jeter said she and school leaders acknowledge the students’ rights and she thanked them for being peaceful.

Jeter and other leaders met with the students and talked about how they are handling COVID cases and the protocols the schools are following.

Dr. Jeter said the the school will move to remote learning for the second half of the day Thursday and the entire day Friday, September 3. The students will return to in-person school the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Dr. Jeter said Bessemer City High School has had a few positive COVID-19 cases.

“Just like anywhere else, there a few positive cases at our high school and we are monitoring those numbers,” said Jeter.

Dr. Jeter said everything was peaceful Thursday morning and the students were respectful.

Mother, Kenyetta Watkins, said she has two children at Bessemer City High School. She hopes more parents make the decision to encourage their children to get vaccinated. Watkins said she and her children have gotten the COVID vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.