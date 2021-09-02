Attalla City Schools to require masks
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Attalla City Schools leaders announced Thursday the system will implement a mandatory mask policy because of increasing COVID cases among students and staff.
Starting Tuesday, September 7, 2021, students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings inside school buildings.
The policy runs through Friday, September 24.
