Anniston Army Depot to release more than 300 contract & term employees

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Army Depot announcing more than 300 contract and term employees will be released by the end of 2022.

The first set of employees will be released over the next 60 days. The depot is expecting 196 term and 108 contract employees will be let go by late next year. They say they determine their workload months in advance and they’ve noticed a steady decline.

“Our projected workload for FY22 is less than expected and is causing us to make adjustments,” said Depot Commander Col. Eric McCoy. “This is a difficult time, but we remain committed to our employees. We understand the impact on individuals and our community, but the decision is necessitated by the nature of our business to support the Warfighter for the long-term. This decision is based on workload.”

Colonel McCoy says there have been changes in the military. They no longer need as many employees like they previously did during the height of conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The decision was made where we’ve had a certain number of contract employees to conduct missions for us,” says Col. McCoy.

“Those contracts would not be pursued or renewed with regards to our new workload. For term employees, as those terms expire over the next fiscal year. We will allow those terms to expire.”

Colonel McCoy says this wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it was necessary to accommodate their new workload. He says they’re top priority is the American people and the readiness of the United States Army.

“As we look at balancing our military. Our emphasis on people, emphasis on readiness and modernization. We have difficult decisions to make in the future in terms of what the structure of our military is and what it should be. It is mandated by the American people. As executors of that policy and of those decisions. We’ll try to do those in an empathetic manner.”

The depot does plan to offer transitional assistance to employees by reaching out to other employers and businesses.

“We’re planning a job fair in terms of reaching out to different employers and personnel in terms of hey these are employers. As we post this on our social media through community engagement. People mention hey these are facilities and corporations that hiring.”

Colonel McCoy says they’re looking to host their first job fair in October. McCoy added that management is going to do everything they can to help make this a smooth transition.

“I wish the news was better, but there is no easy way to deliver this type of information. We will still maintain our focus on delivering readiness to our Army while being empathetic to the needs and concerns of our employees.”

Term personnel and contractors are employees who were hired for a certain timeframe to meet certain workload requirements. At this time, no permanent employees are being impacted by this decision.

