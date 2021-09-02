Amendment passed to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs a little longer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Space Command will not be moving out of Colorado Springs just yet.

Representative Doug Lamborn said Thursday morning the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act passed which prohibits the movement of the Space Command until after the Government Accountability Office and the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General reviews are complete.

The House Armed Services Committee passed the 2022 National Defense Authorization by a vote of 57-2.

Great news for Colorado Springs! My #NDAA amendment passed, which prohibits the movement of @US_SpaceCom until after the GAO and DoD IG reviews I requested are complete. We must ensure this decision was free of any political influence. — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) September 2, 2021

In a press release, Congressman Lamborn released the following statement:

I was pleased to vote for the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act, and happy it passed the House Armed Service Committee in a bipartisan manner. It is not perfect, and I look forward to improving this bill on the House Floor and in Conference with the Senate. However, it will improve our national security, begin to hold the Biden administration accountable for Afghanistan, and bring hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of economic growth and investment to Colorado’s Fifth Congressional District. We passed a bipartisan amendment I cosponsored with the Ranking Member to increase the Defense topline, providing our troops with the resources they need to execute the missions they’ve been assigned, and correcting President Biden’s inadequate defense budget. This bill solidifies our community’s place as the epicenter of America’s national security space enterprise and puts our country on the right foot to compete with and deter China.

In January 2021 the U.S. Air Force announced that the space command headquarters would be moving to Huntsville, Alabama which would move the command out of its current location at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs.

