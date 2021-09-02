LawCall
Alabaster City Schools to require facial coverings ‘until further notice’

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. L. Wayne Vickers announced Thursday that the school system will require masks and facial coverings starting Tuesday, September 7.

In a letter to parents, guardians and staff, Dr. Vickers said the decision is based on practices that mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and decrease the number of isolations and quarantines.

The indoor mask mandate, for all students and staff, in all grades, will go from September 7 and last until further notice.

Here is the letter sent Thursday:

