1 killed, 2 injured in construction accident at Joe Davis Stadium

John Hunt Park
John Hunt Park(WAFF)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Huntsville Fire confirmed one person was killed and two were injured after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Huntsville Thursday afternoon.

Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire and Rescue are currently on the scene of this accident.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, workers were installing a storm pipe in John Hunt Park near Joe Davis Stadium when the trench collapsed.

All three men involved in the accident are City of Huntsville Public Works Employees.

Authorities say two workers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

