18th national championship home dedicated in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Habitat For Humanity Tuscaloosa dedicated its 18th national championship house in Tuscaloosa Thursday.

It’s a very special day for Joselyn Hamner and her family. “It started with a slab and now its something beautiful and I can’t wait to see the inside,” Hamner told reporters prior to the ceremony. Her family’s ability to move into a new house was made possible by the Nick’s Kids Foundation.

The charity created by Nick and Terry Saban paid for the construction of 13 habitat homes for people in Tuscaloosa in honor of Alabama’s 13 national championships in football after the April 27th tornado of 2011. Now each national championship leads to a new Habitat home in the Tuscaloosa community. “I think it means a lot to us to be able to give back to the community, to help someone in the community live a better quality of life to have her children have a better home. These are things very important to me and Miss Terry,” Nick Saban explained. “We are very excited. This is a big day for us. For me to be a homeowner is such a blessing,” Hamner continued.

Coach Saban joked during the ceremony that Miss Terry gave him some marching orders to win another national championship so they can begin work on a 19th national championship Habitat For Humanity house.

