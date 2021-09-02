LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

15 million COVID vaccine doses wasted in US, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nearly 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been wasted in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports about 3.5% of the 438 million doses that have been delivered have had to be discarded.

It’s a big number, but the amount is less than the 5% to 15% waste rate that is typical for vaccines stored in multi-dose vials.

Part of the problem is that those vials must be used quickly after they are opened.

As smaller providers receive the vaccine, it’s more likely they won’t get to use all the doses in each vial.

The CDC says it is working with providers and jurisdictions to try to minimize that waste.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
Chase on I-459
BPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads officers on chase on I-459
Breakthrough cases
Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?
Joshua Neil Lee
Jefferson County Deputies search for man who escaped arrest
Accident involving BPD patrol unit
Several people hurt in accident involving Birmingham patrol vehicle

Latest News

The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 3-month-old in Oklahoma
Gov. Ivey updates Hurricane Ida response aimed at helping evacuees
The Tom Cruise "Top Gun" and "Mission: Impossible" films are delayed because of the pandemic.
COVID delays Tom Cruise movies
Regional Medical Center in Anniston, like a lot of hospitals around the state, is feeling the...
Regional Medical Center in Anniston expands monoclonal antibody infusion treatments