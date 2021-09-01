Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being fully vaccinated does not mean you will be completely protected from COVID-19.

The vaccines do offer some protection and a better chance of survival, but Alabama has had a number of hospitalizations and deaths among those considered fully vaccinated.

Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers said those 65 and older and people with underlying illnesses were more at risk even if fully vaccinated.

The August numbers from the state department of health showed, since April, Alabama had more than 1200 COVID-19 deaths. By that time, 108 fully vaccinated people had died from the virus.

WBRC asked Dr. Landers which vaccine was seeing the most breakthrough cases.

“As far as breakthrough, there’s not really enough difference at this point and time to recommend one product over the other,” Dr. Karen Landers said.

Dr. Landers added breakthrough cases were extremely low and that she considered the vaccines, “good”.

