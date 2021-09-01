Tuscaloosa Police will work extra patrols on The Strip

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police said they hope to avoid it, but they will write citations and make arrests if it’s necessary for public safety on The Strip during the Labor Day weekend.

Tuscaloosa Police officers have been assigned to conduct extra patrols on The Strip in an effort to stop loitering, overcrowding, open container and other alcohol violations observed during the past two weekends.

Officers working the weekend “Strip Details” have seen an increasing number of people consuming alcohol on the sidewalks and streets along University Boulevard in addition to crowds gathered in parking lots and on sidewalks. This is against city ordinance.

TPD officers said, “While we hope to avoid it, officers WILL issue citations or make arrests if it becomes necessary for public safety. We ask customers of Strip establishments to please follow the laws so citations and arrests will not be needed. Additionally, we ask that people with no intention of entering a business refrain from visiting or loitering in the area.”

If areas become overcrowded, officers will enforce disorderly conduct by arrest or citation. Officers will also be on the lookout for curfew violations. Curfew is 10 p.m. for people 18 and under on Thursdays and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Violators will be taken to TPD headquarters, where they must remain until a parent or guardian arrives to receive a citation and take custody of the minor.

