Tuscaloosa County Commission approves $3 million in water service projects

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Commissioners agreed to spend more than $3 million Wednesday on water service improvement projects in District One in northwest Tuscaloosa County.

“A lot of areas in the rural parts of our community is very needed. People are on wells that may be failing or they’re on not so good water, they have contaminants or what not,” District One Commissioner Stan Acker explained. He provided a list of what’s included in those improvement projects. Six of those projects are being considered in the Carrolls Creek Water Authority.

“A lot of people take for granted that they’re having good water is a given. It isn’t always,” Acker added.

Carrolls Creek serves more than 5,500 customers. Water tanks will be repainted, booster pumps will be improved, and water lines will be extended on roads where homes have already been built, but don’t have good access to water.

“Do some rehabilitation of existing water tanks that serve thousands of citizens and we want to make sure we get them up to date,” Acker went on to say.

He said engineering work can start immediately. Bids could go out by the end of the year and construction could start by spring of 2022.

