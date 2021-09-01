LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

“There will never be anyone like him”: Ark. Family of fallen Marine mourns

Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, died when a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the Kabul...
Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, died when a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside the Kabul aiport in Afghanistan.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - It has been almost a week since USMC SSGT Taylor Hoover, along with 12 others were tragically killed in Afghanistan.

Jeremy Soto, Hoover’s uncle, says the family has been trying to process the shocking news.

“Little did we know that he ultimately would make that sacrifice,” Soto said.

Originally from West Memphis, Soto describes his nephew as a family guy.

“All of his cousins viewed him as a hero,” he said.

Soto mentioned he and his wife Heather received a phone call from Hoover’s parents late at night.

“I knew instantly when I heard her that the unthinkable had happened,” he said, “that’s when your heart sinks.”

Despite how hard it has been for Hoover’s family to process the loss, Soto says there has been an outpouring of love from the Marion-West Memphis community.

He adds the message on his nephew’s life should be deeper than politics, saying it should “unify people”, as “division is not going to do anything for us.”

Register books are on display at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis and Brent Taylor and Paul McCarver Funeral Directors in Memphis until Sept. 3 from 8 PM until 5 PM.

A vigil is planned to honor Hoover along with the other 12 service members killed in Kabul at the Marion Performing Arts Center on Sept. 3 at 7 PM.

Attendees are asked to bring battery-operated candles only.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
A double shooting is under investigation in Pelham.
UPDATE: Man killed in Pelham double shooting, woman injured
Shooting arrest
Arrest made in southside shooting incident
School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall

Latest News

Herzing Program meeting demand for Paramedics and EMTs.
Herzing Program meeting demand for paramedics and EMTs
Chase on I-459
BPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads officers on chase on I-459
Woman accused of stealing BPD patrol car
Woman accused of stealing BPD patrol car
78-year-old Cullman woman struck and killed on U.S. 278
A ref has been banned after pulling a player's facemask
VIDEO: Referee seen grabbing child by facemask in game between Corner and Jasper