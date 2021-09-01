State reports few hospitalizations, deaths in fully vaccinated people

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State health leaders say the overwhelming majority of people hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Since April, Alabama has seen over 1,200 COVID deaths. So far, 108 fully vaccinated people have died from the virus. Those breakthrough cases are mostly elderly or people who had serious chronic health issues according to the state.

“While that breakthrough number is extremely low, keep in mind it’s also in a situation where people were less likely to respond as well to the vaccine as other people,” Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said.

Seeing as those fully vaccinated deaths are among the elderly population, is it a good idea for those who are vaccinated to see their grandkids right now who may not be vaccinated or under 12? Dr. Landers says yes but with precautions.

“While none of us likes masks, I think it’s important that even fully vaccinated wear masks. So visit your grandchildren. Outside is better than inside. If you are visiting inside, please wear a mask and follow good handwashing and certainty social distancing to the extent that you can,” Landers said.

Landers tells us if your grandkids are showing symptoms then it’s obviously not a good idea to see them right now. She also says if you have a weakened immune system and are eligible to receive a third shot of the vaccine then you are encouraged to get it.

