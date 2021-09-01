LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

State commission says medical cannabis dispensaries could operate similar to pharmacies

Are Alabama farmers prepared for medical cannabis?
Are Alabama farmers prepared for medical cannabis?
By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Medical marijuana – approved by the state Legislature – still requires several steps before it’s available for use in Alabama. The newly formed Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, which is tasked with implementing a process to grow, test and distribute medical marijuana, meets again next week.

With the use of his background in pharmacy, Dr. Sam Blakemore is in charge of the medical cannabis subcommittee on dispensaries. For someone to own a dispensary, they must become certified dispensers.

“The dispensaries are not pharmacies. But they should, in my opinion, have characteristics that resemble a pharmacy,” Blakemore said.

Some CBD shop owners say they are concerned about certified dispensaries not being a profitable business and that people could sell or prescribe cannabis illegally. This is called diversion and Blakemore said there will be a system in place to help prevent that.

“We’re going to have to be able to train certified dispensers to be able to pull the correct medicinal cannabis products that have been recommended by a physician. Fill that order correctly, make sure it’s verified appropriately against the patient registry, and then ensure that the physicians have been checked out,” Blakemore said.

Blakemore recommends those interested in becoming a certified dispenser should not do it for the money.

“This isn’t something to get into too just blindly make money. You’re going to have to have a passion for helping people,” Blakemore said.

Each certified dispenser can have three dispensing sites, but Blakemore said if the demand is there more could possibly open. Applications to become a certified dispenser are not yet available.

The commission will hold another public hearing on Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. in room 807 of the Statehouse. They are expected to vote on a new executive director.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
A double shooting is under investigation in Pelham.
UPDATE: Man killed in Pelham double shooting, woman injured
Shooting arrest
Arrest made in southside shooting incident
Chase on I-459
BPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads officers on chase on I-459
School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida

Latest News

I-65 improvements moving slowly in Shelby County
ALDOT says more work discussed for I-65, other projects
FIRST ALERT weather
FIRST ALERT: Cooler mornings on the way and the possibility of another major hurricane in the Atlantic
School systems dealing with rising COVID cases
School systems dealing with rising COVID cases
I-65 improvements moving slowly in Shelby County
I-65 improvements moving slowly in Shelby County
Growing concerns for pregnant women and COVID
Growing concerns for pregnant women and COVID