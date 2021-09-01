Several people hurt in accident involving Birmingham patrol vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was critically injured in an accident involving a Birmingham Police Officer’s unit. Two officers were also injured in the accident, but their injuries are not serious.

This happened on 11th Avenue North.

WBRC confirmed the crash happened as the officers were looking for a suspect who drove off during a traffic stop at 4100 5th Court N.

The accident was between the Birmingham patrol vehicle and a small SUV.

Four people were in the SUV that was involved in the accident. Two people were taken to a hospital by ambulance, one person was driven by someone else. One person injuries are critical. One person was not injured.

