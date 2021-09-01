Samford Football to honor Bobby Bowden with helmet decals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Samford Bulldogs will honor former college football Head Coach Bobby Bowden with helmet stickers this season.

The legendary coach died on Aug. 8, 2021 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 91 years old.

Bowden played quarterback for Samford when it was still Howard College from 1949 to 1952. In 1959, he was named the head coach for the Bulldogs, winning 31 games and losing only six in four seasons. Bowden was honored with a statue outside of Seibert Stadium in 2013, and he was one of the inaugural members of the Samford Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Samford Bulldogs will start the 2021 season against Tennessee Tech on Sept. 2, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.