Parents react to Vestavia Hills City Schools decision to require masks

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills City Schools will soon start masking up.

District leaders made the decision Monday to require all students, staff, and visitors to wear facial coverings.

Initially, district leaders said they would strongly encourage mask wearing indoors.

But with so many students and teachers out with COVID-19 or COVID exposures, the district decided to pivot requiring masks for everyone.

Leah Dueffer has a second and fifth grader in Vestavia Hills City Schools.

She’s relieved the district had a change of heart about its masking policy.

“Because it’s not just about the kids in school getting sick, it’s about them bringing it home to their parents and their grandparents and with the doctors and the hospitals being so overtaxed, we need to do everything we can to keep that in check,” Dueffer said.

In a statement released Monday, Superintendent, Dr. Todd Freeman, said during the week of August 23rd, 142 students were absent at least one day because of a reported positive COVID diagnosis.

357 students were absent because of a close contact.

That prompted the district to change its stance on masking, but Dueffer is concerned about the policy’s future.

“He said they would be reviewing it every week on a week-by-week basis. So, I’m a little nervous in that we don’t know how long it’s going to last. I personally would love for it to last at least until our kids can get vaccines,” Dueffer explained.

Schools will notify parents only when their student has had a possible exposure.

Students and staff will be required to stay home only if they test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms.

Dueffer said she hopes the district will be transparent about that information.

“I would like for us to have…just to keep following the CDC recommended guidelines including the contact tracing and you know just being informed. I just want us to be able to protect each other,” Dueffer said.

Students and teachers with certain medical conditions and disabilities are exempt from wearing a mask, but they will need to present a doctor’s note.

The new mask policy begins September 1st.

