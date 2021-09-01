Only a few Tuscaloosa-area homes damaged by Ida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The worst of Ida is now out of the WBRC viewing area, but there’s still plenty to clean up from what it left behind.

Annakate Swiney thought Monday would end up being a quiet night in her family’s home. That all changed after a tree crashed into it.

“She heard a noise that sounded scary. So she jumped out of the chair and as soon as she jumped out, the tree had fallen on our home,” Swiney said.

She said her mom was the first to hear the sound of that tree hitting their house. She’s grateful her family is OK.

“I didn’t really hear the tree fall, just a big boom,” Swiney continued.

They’ve lived in a rental home off Jack Warner Parkway in Tuscaloosa for less than a year. They asked us not to say which street they’re on because they had not secured the property yet.

“It’s so crazy, but a couple of months ago another tree had fallen right next to that one. I guess wind decided to blow that one down,” Swiney went on to say.

The tree hit the front of the home damaging windows, destroying the front porch, and knocking out the windshield of the family’s car.

Swiney is glad things weren’t worse. Those things can be fixed or replaced.

“It’s really traumatizing but we just got through the night. Just laid down, went to sleep and we’ll get through it,” Swiney explained.

The family is working with their landlord about the damage to the house and finding somewhere else to stay in the meantime. That was one of at least three homes in the Tuscaloosa-area that sustained damage according to city and or county authorities.

