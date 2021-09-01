LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Off-duty NOPD Officer struck by gun-fire

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the French Quarter...
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the French Quarter Friday afternoon.
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will give an update on an incident where an off-duty NOPD officer was stuck by gunfire.

At 8:50 p.m., the officer was traveling Westbound on I-10 near the intersection of St. Bernard where he heard glass shatter and didn’t realize he was shot.

He drove himself to the hospital where he is now being treated. The officer is responsive, he is talking. He suffered a deep graze wound to the head. He’s in stable condition.

NOPD have no suspect or motive at this time. He was in an umarked unit.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be available soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The men were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger.
UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified
A double shooting is under investigation in Pelham.
UPDATE: Man killed in Pelham double shooting, woman injured
Shooting arrest
Arrest made in southside shooting incident
School closures, delays, dismissals because of Hurricane Ida
Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out...
2 dead, 10 injured after South Mississippi highway collapses following heavy rainfall

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 704K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Joshua Neil Lee
Jefferson County Deputies search for man who escaped arrest
Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Pres. Biden set to visit La. to survey Hurricane Ida damage, recovery
Herzing Program meeting demand for Paramedics and EMTs.
Herzing Program meeting demand for paramedics and EMTs
Chase on I-459
BPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads officers on chase on I-459