Off-duty NOPD Officer struck by gun-fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson will give an update on an incident where an off-duty NOPD officer was stuck by gunfire.

At 8:50 p.m., the officer was traveling Westbound on I-10 near the intersection of St. Bernard where he heard glass shatter and didn’t realize he was shot.

He drove himself to the hospital where he is now being treated. The officer is responsive, he is talking. He suffered a deep graze wound to the head. He’s in stable condition.

NOPD have no suspect or motive at this time. He was in an umarked unit.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be available soon.

