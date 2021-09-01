Northport City Council considers heroes bonus and COVID-19 vaccination incentives for employees

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Northport’s city council will vote on a heroes bonus and vaccination incentives for employees.

“We’re not mandating anything. But we’re telling our employees that if you show a picture of full vaccination, then you get X amount of dollars,” Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said.

He described one of the two different things city councilors will decide on concerning city workers and coronavirus. One involves a $250 cash incentive for Northport employees who can prove they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 before October 15.

“We just had some city personnel out in important positions like in our building department where they couldn’t do their job,” Mayor Herndon continued.

The other item they’ll consider involves a heroes bonus. Full-time employees would get $1,000 while part-time employees would get $500. These decisions come at a time when Herndon is worried about a rise in COVID-19 cases. “With the great spike in COVID-19-related deaths and with more and more people coming down with them,” he said.

Both items will be voted on in a Northport City Council meeting Thursday at noon. All of the money paying for these two plans comes from money Northport got from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.