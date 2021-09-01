New Orleans evacuees seek shelter in Birmingham, waiting game to return home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Hurricane Ida evacuees left New Orleans and came to Birmingham to escape the storm.

New Orleans resident Sam Mullen is one of the thousands who fled. He arrived in Birmingham late Friday after evacuating New Orleans ahead of Hurricane Ida.

“Lived in New Orleans for 4 years. Haven’t seen any bad ones. Still iffy on stuff coming in and big ones,” said Mullen.

That’s why as soon as he heard the evacuation order, he packed up his home west of the French Quarter.

“A sense of helplessness,” said Mullen. “Uncertainty.”

Days since Ida made landfall and after spending several nights safely away in Birmingham, he’s on the road again.

But not to New Orleans.

“We left Birmingham. Our original plan was to go back to New Orleans, but with all the power that’s out, they’re saying not to come back until they can get everything cleared up,” said Mullen.

He’s buying time at his parent’s house in Arkansas before the city gives the “all clear” to return...which could take some time.

Louisiana’s largest electricity provider, Entergy, says customers could experience outages for up to three weeks. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, more than 1 million people and businesses were still without power.

“Definitely some uncertainty with what we’re going to do. Thankfully my parents have room for us, so we’re just hanging out here until we can go back,” said Mullen.

He considers himself one of the lucky ones. He has friends who stayed in town and were able to check on his home. He says his home sustained minimal damage, just minor flooding on the first floor.

