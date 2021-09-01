LawCall
Man arrested in house break-in near UA campus

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police said they have a man in custody who is suspected of breaking into a home near the UA campus and trespassing on nearby properties.

Officers said Tobias Keonte Horton, 22, was charged Wednesday with criminal surveillance and first-degree burglary.

On Monday, a woman reported that she returned to her home in the 1000 block of 13th Street and saw Horton as he walked out of her front door. She called police after confirming that he was not a guest of her roommates or there to perform maintenance work.

Investigators believe the woman interrupted Horton’s attempt to take their television.

On Tuesday, a woman reported that she opened the blinds to her bedroom in the Meador Drive/Wesley Place area and saw a man looking into her window. A witness told police she saw a man matching the same description walking through the back and side yards of residences.

Officers said they identified Horton from video provided by residential surveillance cameras. A patrol officer spent Wednesday morning working to locate Horton while investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division’s burglary unit worked to obtain warrants.

Horton was taken into custody late Wednesday morning and charged with criminal surveillance, a misdemeanor, and third-degree burglary. As of Wednesday afternoon, Horton had posted $500 bond for the criminal surveillance charge and remained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with bond set at $15,000 on the felony burglary charge.

Tobias Keonte Horton
Tobias Keonte Horton(Tuscaloosa Police Department)

Officers believe Horton wore an orange vest as he walked through some neighborhoods in an attempt to look like a member of a work crew.

