Jefferson County Deputies search for man who escaped arrest

Joshua Neil Lee
Joshua Neil Lee(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County deputies are searching for a man who escaped custody while he was being arrested in the 8000 block of 4th Avenue South in East Lake.

At approximately 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, September 1, Jefferson County Warrant Deputies were attempting to place 34-year-old Joshua Neil Lee under arrest for outstanding warrants.

Deputies said Lee had already been cuffed and had been placed in the backseat of a patrol unit when he broke free and ran.

Lee was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants. He should also be wearing handcuffs.

Lee is wanted for failure to appear on receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substances and possession of marijuana. Because these are failure to appear warrants, there is no bond set.

Jefferson County patrol units, assisted by Birmingham Police units and Star 1 are conducting a search in the 4th Avenue South area of East Lake.

If you see Joshua Neil Lee, please call 911.

