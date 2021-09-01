Herzing Program meeting demand for paramedics and EMTs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During the coronavirus pandemic, frontline healthcare professionals, like EMTs, have been needed more than ever. As state and local leaders discuss ways to deal with an EMT and paramedic shortage in Alabama, Herzing University is trying to meet those needs and provide education to current and future paramedics.

“The demand is through the roof,” program chair Leo Deason said. “Right now, we have ambulance services hiring some of our EMT students who aren’t even licensed yet, to get them on the trucks.”

The EMT program is for anyone not working in the field who needs to learn the basics of being an emergency medical technician. After taking and passing a test, they can get a state license then move into the paramedic program. The paramedic program teaches advanced life support. Deason says their two programs, one for emergency medical technicians and the other for paramedics, offer students the opportunity to get hands-on experience in a field that is hiring at a high rate.

“The ambulance services are coming they’re trying to recruit on campus, our EMTs and paramedics because there’s that much of a shortage,” Deason said.

Interest applicants have to be high school graduates. Deason says the application process to get into the school is short.

“We’ve made it that way so that we could endure more students, to get them educated, and get them out into the field into these communities who really need help,” Deason says.

To learn more about the program you can visit this link.

