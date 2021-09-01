Gas prices expected to rise due to Hurricane Ida impacts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You could be paying more at the pump soon. Gas prices are expected to rise because of impacts from Hurricane Ida.

Industry experts don’t believe we’ll see a huge spike in prices like we saw after Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago.

AAA of Alabama says we could see prices go up 5 to 10 cents over the next week or so. Hurricane Ida paused gasoline refining and oil production along the gulf coast.

We’re told Colonial Pipeline has restarted lines one and two so here in the state, AAA says that should minimize the impact on prices locally quite a bit.

“We might see a little bit of increase in price over the next week or two but if we do it won’t be very much, maybe five to 10 cents a gallon I think is worst case,” Clay Ingram, with AAA of Alabama said.

On average, a price for regular in Alabama is around $2.81 a gallon according to AAA.

Ingram says there’s a chance we may not see any kind of bump in prices because our inventories are strong.

