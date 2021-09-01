First Alert: Scattered Strong Storms Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday and happy first day of meteorological fall! Meteorological fall includes the months of September, October, and November. The remnants of Tropical Depression Ida have lifted out of here. It is now impacting parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast where flash flooding and a tornado threat will be possible today. Our forecast ended up accurate over the past couple of days with rainfall totals adding up around 3-6 inches in west Alabama with lower totals in east Alabama. Locally, we are starting out the day with temperatures close to average. Most spots are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We could have some patchy fog in isolated areas this morning. Any fog that forms should be out of here by 8-9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with a few clouds around. We should start the day off dry with some sunshine. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 80s by lunch time. High temperatures today will remain slightly below average with highs in the mid 80s. The big story today is a cold front that will sweep through our area this afternoon. With northwest flow aloft, we will likely see showers and storms fire up late this morning and into the afternoon hours. All storms that form today will move towards the south-southeast. Storms that develop could become strong or possibly severe. Main threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds up to 40-50 mph, and small hail. Make sure you monitor your First Alert Weather app for weather updates today. Once the cold front moves in, we will experience drier and pleasant conditions to finish out the week.

UAB vs Jacksonville State Football Forecast: If you are planning on heading down to Montgomery this evening to watch some college football, plan for the chance to see scattered storms. Temperatures will likely start in the low to mid 80s and cool into the 70s. I would not be surprised if we had a few delays during the game due to lightning. Just monitor your First Alert App for weather updates.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return to drier and more comfortable air! The cold front that moves in today will help lower our dew points making it feel more comfortable outside. You’ll notice a cooler morning tomorrow if you live along and north of I-20/59. Temperatures could drop into the low to mid 60s. Areas farther south will trend warmer with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. North winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures Friday morning will likely end up cooler with most locations in the low to mid 60s. Parts of far north Alabama could dip into the upper 50s. Friday is looking dry, but upper-level clouds will likely increase across our area Friday giving us some filtered sunshine. Temperatures will trend closer to average with highs in the upper 80s.

Labor Day Weekend Forecast: Our weekend will have a mix of everything. Saturday is looking fantastic if you plan on being outside or attending any football games across the state. We should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are forecast to start in the upper 60s and warm into the upper 80s. By Sunday, our rain chances look a little higher as an approaching cold front moves into Alabama. We should remain dry Sunday morning, but rain chances will begin to increase across north Alabama during the afternoon hours with showers slowly drifting to the south by the evening hours. I’ve increased our rain chances to 40% with the best coverage staying north of I-20. Labor Day itself is looking mostly dry with only a 20% chance for isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic remains active, but we don’t have any immediate threats to the United States over the next three to five days. Tropical Depression Kate remains in the middle of the Atlantic and will likely fall apart in the next 24-48 hours. A strong tropical wave that moved off the coast of Africa was upgraded to become Tropical Depression Twelve yesterday. It will likely become Tropical Storm Larry today as it moves westward in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. It will remain over the open waters of the Atlantic and intensify quickly into a powerful hurricane by this weekend. Most of the models keep this storm away from the United States and out into the northern Atlantic. We will watch the trends just in case it decides to move closer to the eastern United States. Finally, a tropical wave in the western Caribbean has a 20% chance to develop over the next 2-5 days. It will likely bring heavy rainfall into Central America by late this week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe Wednesday.

