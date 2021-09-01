FIRST ALERT: A possibility of more showers and storms Wednesday, monitoring multiple tropical systems in the Atlantic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The remnants of Ida continue to produce scattered areas of light rain, drizzle, and mist tonight. The wind direction remains west to southwest at 10 to 20 mph. This has made for a cool evening. We will have lows in the 60s overnight, with clouds gradually giving way to sunshine on Wednesday. You can expect a big temperature recovery for Wednesday, with highs in the 80s. There will be one more round of rain and storms for parts of the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, especially in areas west of I-65. Any storms that develop may produce some strong wind gusts. These storms will track south, with dry and less humid air arriving Wednesday night.

UAB AND JSU: If you plan on attending the UAB and JSU Game in Montgomery Wednesday evening, keep an eye out for a passing shower or storm. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

THE END OF THE WORKWEEK AND LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Cooler air will be arriving just in time for meteorological fall. You can expect cooler-crisp starts on Thursday and Friday, with lows in the 60s. We may wake-up to upper 50s in a few locations on Friday. You can expect lots of sunshine each day. The weather will be perfect for High School Football. The tranquil weather will also continue into the weekend, with dry weather for the game at Auburn, and for Tide fans visiting Atlanta. The muggy levels will start to increase by Labor Day and we’ll introduce a returning chance for a few isolated pop-up storms. Also, expect hotter feeling conditions this weekend, with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

TROPICS: There is a 20% chance a system could become better organized over the western Caribbean within the next five days, but there is no need for concern about any rapid formation, or another system threatening the coast anytime soon. We have plenty of time to monitor this feature. Secondly, another tropical depression has formed over the eastern Atlantic, but guidance eventually shows this turning northwest towards the central Atlantic. The system Kate will remain over the Atlantic and move north. If anything changes we will be the first to let you know. I’ll be back with updates starting at 9 p.m. on WBRC Fox6 News.

