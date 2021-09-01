LawCall
Family gets creative to welcome new baby boy

Despite COVID restrictions, family sat in lawn chairs and decorated the parking deck to welcome arrival.
Family gets creative to welcome Shepherd James Kicker
Family gets creative to welcome Shepherd James Kicker(Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families are learning to get creative when it comes to welcoming new babies at hospitals. That’s because right now hospitals across Alabama are under COVID-19 restrictions in order to keep everyone safe.

Earlier this week, two sets of excited grandparents-to-be, and a handful of special friends, set up camp in the Brookwood Baptist Medical Center parking deck on Sunday night to await the arrival of baby boy, Shepherd James Kicker.

Due to COVID safety measures, extended family members aren’t allowed in the hospital.

Shepherd was born Monday, August 30, 2021, weighing 8 pounds and 1 ounce and measuring 21 inches. Shepherd is Ethan and Emily Kicker’s first child.

Deborah and Trey Kicker, Randy and Diane Wright, and friends Keri, Baylee, Ella and Cooper Southern, spent the night in the deck waiting for the baby boy’s arrival. The group made the best of the night using video chat, text messages and making things festive with banners and balloons.

Family gets creative to welcome Shepherd James Kicker
Family gets creative to welcome Shepherd James Kicker(Brookwood Baptist Medical Center)
Congratulations to proud parents Emily and Ethan! And congrats to the grandparents and friends!

