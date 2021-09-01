LawCall
Cow rescued from tree above floodwaters in aftermath of Ida

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (CNN) - A cow was rescued from a tree after getting stuck in floodwaters following Hurricane Ida.

Workers were captured on video by the St. Bernard Parish government as they cut limbs around the animal to free it. They can be seen using a chainsaw as they stand in water nearly waist deep.

Gov. John Bel Edwards asked Ida evacuees from Louisiana to stay away as those who weathered the storm face challenges in its aftermath.

Many areas suffered severe damage from the Category 4 hurricane, with debris, water and downed power lines blocking roadways.

Close to 1 million homes still do not have power as scorching temperatures threaten to make life without air conditioning dangerous.

Supply chain disruptions are also causing food and gas shortages.

It’s not clear exactly how many people may be trapped in their homes because some areas are still inaccessible to rescue crews.

Officials say power may not be fully restored for a month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

