Clay Co. man killed in crash after vehicle hits tree

Authorities have identified the man as Christian Belcher.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Lineville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have identified the man as Christian Belcher. He was 20.

Belcher died when the 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened on Graben Road, five miles northeast of Lineville.  

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

