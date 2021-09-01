Clay Co. man killed in crash after vehicle hits tree

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Lineville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have identified the man as Christian Belcher. He was 20.

Belcher died when the 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving left the road and hit a tree.

The crash happened on Graben Road, five miles northeast of Lineville.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

