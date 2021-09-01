BPD: Woman steals patrol car, leads officers on chase on I-459

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Officers said a woman stole a Birmingham Police patrol car and led officers on a chase down I-459 South.

Birmingham Police said just before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning an officer saw a vehicle stopped in the roadway at Jefferson Ave and Hickory Street.

That officer then intervened in what appeared to be an altercation in the vehicle between a man and a woman. Investigators said the woman was detained, handcuffed and put in the back of the patrol unit.

At some point officers said she was able to manipulate the handcuffs in front of her and she then stole the patrol cruiser.

Detectives said she got on I-459 at Grantsmill Road. She was chased by Birmingham Police, Hoover Police and Alabama State Troopers.

A state trooper deployed spike strips at I-459 near Acton Road.

The woman and the patrol car were later stopped near Mile Marker 9 on I-459 S.

The woman was taken into custody. No one was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

